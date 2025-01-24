Patrick (Patie) Fitzgibbon, Cahirlane, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick; passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on Wednesday, 22nd January 2025, with his family by his side. Predeceased by his loving wife Ann (née O’Keeffe) and baby grand-daughter Anna Lucia, Patie is very sadly missed by his daughters Betty, Norma, Annette, Patricia and Mary, sons John and Paudie, sister Josephine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Sunday, 26th January from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Requiem Mass in Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Monday, 27th January at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-the-assumption-abbeyfeale. Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
The Fitzgibbon family would like to thank all at Abbeylands Nursing Home, Kildorrery and all the staff in Ward 7A, University Hospital Limerick for the care and kindness shown to their Dad.
