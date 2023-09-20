Patrick ‘Patie’ Dowd, Ballyarkane, Keel, Castlemaine.
Patie passed away peacefully on September 20th 2023, in the wonderful care of The Staff of the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Con & Rita and his brother Maurice. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving sisters Mary & Anne, brothers-in-law Martin & Brendan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís
Reposing Friday evening (Sept. 22nd) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30pm - 7.30pm followed by removal to
St. Gobnait's Church Keel. Requiem Mass Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.
