Patrick ‘Patie’ Dowd, Ballyarkane, Keel, Castlemaine.

Patie passed away peacefully on September 20th 2023, in the wonderful care of The Staff of the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.  Predeceased by his parents Con & Rita and his brother Maurice.  Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving  sisters Mary & Anne, brothers-in-law Martin & Brendan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.  Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Friday evening (Sept. 22nd) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30pm - 7.30pm followed by removal to

St. Gobnait's Church Keel. Requiem Mass Saturday  at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

Family flowers only, please. 

Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

