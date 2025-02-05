Patrick (Pat) Walsh of Clash West and formerly of Dean's Lane, Tralee, died on 5th February 2025 in University Hospital Kerry.
Predeceased by his parents John and (Mud) Ellen, brothers Dominick, Joe, Brendan, and Tom, his sisters Kathleen and Peggy.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Betty, son Paschal and daughter Olive, his adored grandchildren Nichola, Greg and Chloe and their Mom Ann Walsh - O'Donnell, daughter-in-law Noreen, brother-in-law Tom Sayers, sisters-in-law Mary O'Connor and Margaret O'Sullivan, nieces, nephews, extended family, many friends and neighbours.
Rest In Peace
Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday 6th February 2025, from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. Funeral cortége arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee , Friday 7th February at 9.30am for the Requiem Mass for Patrick (Pat) Walsh which will be celebrated at 10.00am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
House Strictly Private
Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632
