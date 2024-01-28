Patrick (Pat) Ross, The Village, Causeway and late of Ballyduff on January 28th 2024, peacefully in the kind, considerate and compassionate care of Willow Brooke, Castleisland.

Predeceased by his parents Norah and Martin, brothers Will Joe, Brendan, Seán and Martin, son-in-law John and sister-in-law Bibi.

Patrick will be forever loved and sadly missed by his family, his wife Irene (Lovett), his children Nóra, Mary and Martin, son-in-law Pa, sisters-in-law Carmel, Mary (Australia), Mary (USA), brother-in-law Declan, grandchildren Ailbhe, Seán, Ríona, Aisling, Fionn and Farren.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway Monday 29th January from 5:45pm to 7:45pm followed by removal to St. John's Church Causeway. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Patrick on Tuesday at 12:30pm live streamed on St. Johns's Church followed by burial in the New Cemetery Kilmoyley.