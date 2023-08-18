Patrick Pat O’Mahony, Lissanore, Castleisland
Reposing at Tangneys Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm
Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 10 30 am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church where the Requiem Mass for Patrick Pat O’ Mahony will take place at 11 am
Burial afterwards in St Johns Cemetery, Castleisland.
Mass will be live-streamed on church services.tv
