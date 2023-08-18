Patrick Pat O’Mahony, Lissanore, Castleisland

Reposing at Tangneys Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm

Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 10 30 am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church where the Requiem Mass for Patrick Pat O’ Mahony will take place at 11 am

Burial afterwards in St Johns Cemetery, Castleisland.

Advertisement

Mass will be live-streamed on church services.tv

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Castleisland Day Care Centre or care of Tangneys Funeral Home