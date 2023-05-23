Patrick (Pat) O' Sullivan (Larry), (Releigh, Bonane, Kenmare. On the 23rd of May, 2023, Patrick (Pat) passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Hannah. Loving brother of John, Christy and Mary (Murphy). Sadly missed and dearly loved by his brothers, sister, nephews Kevin and Darren (Godson) and his partner Paula, niece Ciara and her husband Gearoid, grandniece Mara, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening (May 25th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Patrick (Pat) will take place on Friday morning (May 26th) at 11.00am in St Fiachna's Church, Bonane with burial afterwards in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Dialysis Unit at University Hospital Kerry.

Patrick (Pat's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.