Patrick (Pat) O’ Driscoll, Tennies , Valentia Island.

A private family Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday (January 8th) at 2pm in St Teresa & Derarca's Church, Chapeltown, Valentia.

Burial will take place afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.

House strictly private please.

Please adhere to strict COVID guidelines.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Lynch's Undertakers Valentia.