Patrick (Pat) O’ Driscoll, Tennies , Valentia Island.
A private family Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday (January 8th) at 2pm in St Teresa & Derarca's Church, Chapeltown, Valentia.
Burial will take place afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.
House strictly private please.
Please adhere to strict COVID guidelines.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Lynch's Undertakers Valentia.
Recommended
Over 500 houses without power after weather alertJan 7, 2022 13:01
Kerry weather station makes record books for highest daily sunshine in 2021Jan 7, 2022 08:01
UHK announces further cancellations due to staff shortagesJan 7, 2022 08:01
Significant rise in patients in UHK with COVID-19Jan 7, 2022 13:01
Post mortem completed on body found in ListowelJan 6, 2022 08:01