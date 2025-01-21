Patrick (Pat) Neville, Ahanagran, Ballylongford, Listowel and formerly of Ballingrane, Askeaton, Co. Limerick.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary (Hanrahan), dearly loved father of Elaine, Denis, Seán and Brian, much loved grandad of Cian, Aaron, Niall, Clodagh, Sarah, Katie, Emily, Aodán and Úna. Son-in-law Jimmy (Fitzgerald), his daughters-in-law Triona (Murray), Annmarie (McLoughlin) and Annmarie (O’Riordan). Brother John, sister-in-law Helen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his brother Mick and parents (Denis and Mary Neville).

Pat’s family would like to thank Evelyn (Public Health Nurse), the Palliative Care Team and the Home Help Team who cared for Pat in recent times.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral home on Friday 24th January 2025 from 5:30PM to 7:30PM with Patrick’s funeral cortège, proceeding to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford afterwards. Requiem Mass for Pat will take place at 11:00AM on Saturday 25th January, followed by burial afterwards in Aghavallen Cemetery.

Family flowers only please

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Hospice Foundation. A donation box will be in place at the funeral home.