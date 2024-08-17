Patrick (Pat) Meade, Barraduff, "Falshea" Tralee Road, Killarney, and formerly of Cullen, Co. Cork.

Pat passed away peacefully in University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by his son Daniel, his parents Donal and Norah, his brothers John and Donie.

Sadly missed by his family Elizabeth, Patrick, Lillian, Finbarr and Marian, his loving partner Sheila and her children Claire, Maria, John and their families, sons in law, daughters in law, his grandchildren, his great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brother's in law, sisters in law, and former colleagues in Eli Lily, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Barraduff this Sunday evening (Aug, 18th) from 5.30pm to 7pm, with removal at 7pm to the church of the Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Cullen. Requiem Mass on Monday (Aug.19th) at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he Rest In Peace.