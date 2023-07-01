Patrick (Pat) McMahon, Gortbrack, Tralee. Pat - pre-deceased by his parents Nora and Edmund, brother Denis, sister Breda (Riordan - who passed away in January 2023), his grandnephew Danann and his brother-in-law Mike. Beloved brother of Margaret (Mc Donagh, Limerick) and cherished Uncle of Danny (Riordan) and Eamonn and James (Shine). Sadly missed by his loving family - his sister, nephews, brother-in-law Eddie, Danny’s wife Maria, grandniece Fallon, James’s fiancée Eileen, his cousin James (Roche – New Zealand), extended family, neighbours and circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday evening from 6.00PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Wednesday at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Pat’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Ballymacelligott-Community-Alert-140925582619239/

House Private Please. In appreciation of the care and support given to Pat, his family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit or The Dialysis Unit at University Hospital Kerry at the following links:

Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee

MAKE A CONTRIBUTION – Irish Kidney Association (ika.ie)