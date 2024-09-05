The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Maher (Periwinkle Man) of Tullamore, Ballybunion, Listowel, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Tuesday 3rd September 2024.

Predeceased by his wife Ann (nee O’Connor) and his brother Eamon Dowling, and sister Kathy Doheny.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Neil and wife Karen, sister-in-law Maria, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins and wide circle of friends and neighbours.

MAY HIS AFFABLE AND GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at his residence, Tullamore, Ballybunion V31 WD61, on Friday evening 6th September from 6pm-8pm. Pat's removal will take place on Saturday morning 7th September, prior to the Requiem Mass which is at 11am in St. John's Church, Ballybunion followed by internment afterwards in St. John's Graveyard, Ballybunion.