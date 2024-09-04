Patrick (Pat) Jameson ''Santa Maria'' Killarney Road Castleisland. Unexpectedly but peacefully at home on August 31st 2024. Beloved son of the late Joseph (Josie) and Philomena . Sadly missed by his brothers John, Tom, George and Joe Joe, sister Anna, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Thursday evening, Sept. 5th, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
