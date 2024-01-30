Patrick (Pat) Gallagher, Faugh, Muckross, Killarney.
Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Killarney Community Hospital and in the company of his family. Beloved son of the late Helen and Michael and dearly loved brother of the late Noreen and his late twin brother Joe . Very sadly missed by his loving family, sons Adrian and Mike, daughter Martina, daughters-in-law Joanne and Máiread, grandchildren Dean, Shane, Ella, Erin, Adrian Jnr. and Ruadhan, niece Ann, great grandchildren, the Moriarty and Looney families, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk. The Requiem Mass for Pat will be live streamed https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to Killarney Community Hospital.
