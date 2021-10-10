Advertisement

Patrick (Pat) Foley.

Oct 11, 2021 16:10 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick (Pat) Foley, Dunloe Upper, Beaufort and formerly of Oulagh West, Caragh Lake

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4:30 - 6:30pm. Funeral cortège leaving his family home on Wednesday morning at 10:15am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Beaufort at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Patrick (Pat) Foley will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort .

