Patrick (Pat) Finnegan, Witham, Essex, England and formerly of Main Street, Brosna.

Pat, son of the late Tim and Margaret Finnegan, is pre-deceased by his wife Maureen and baby sister Kathleen-Marie.

Sadly missed by his son Keith, daughter Margaret, grandchildren Jamie, Karl and Cavan, brothers Tim, Tom, Seán and Frank, sisters Bridie, Mae, Theresa and Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all the other members of the Finnegan and Teatum families, and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in the U.K. with a Memorial Mass for Pat being celebrated at St. Carthage’s Church Brosna at a later date.