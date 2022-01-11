Patrick (Pat) Finnegan, Witham, Essex, England and formerly of Main Street, Brosna.
Pat, son of the late Tim and Margaret Finnegan, is pre-deceased by his wife Maureen and baby sister Kathleen-Marie.
Sadly missed by his son Keith, daughter Margaret, grandchildren Jamie, Karl and Cavan, brothers Tim, Tom, Seán and Frank, sisters Bridie, Mae, Theresa and Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all the other members of the Finnegan and Teatum families, and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.
Advertisement
Funeral will take place in the U.K. with a Memorial Mass for Pat being celebrated at St. Carthage’s Church Brosna at a later date.
Recommended
North Kerry GP practice to remain closed until next MondayJan 11, 2022 13:01
New Aldi store opens in KillarneyJan 13, 2022 08:01
Killarney councillor alleges removal of single and married people from two-bed social housing unitsJan 12, 2022 17:01
Two Kerry greenways set to open in JuneJan 11, 2022 17:01
Kerry county councillor's appeal of assault conviction adjournedJan 12, 2022 17:01