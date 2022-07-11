Patrick (Pat) Collins (Publican)

Died on 11th July 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter Sinéad Dartnell, sons Pádraig, Seán and Michael, their mother Carmel, brothers Dan and Bob, partners Geraldine and Mary, daughters-in-law Joanna, Bridie and Mary, and son-in-law Jeff, grandchildren Grace, Cillian, Óran, Bríanagh, Eoghan, Emma, Lauren, Aaron and Kieran and large circle of friends. Predeceased by his partner Kay. May He Rest in Peace.

Advertisement

Reposing Tuesday, the 12th, evening in the Holy Trinity Abbey Church in Adare from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral mass Wednesday, the 13th, at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Adare Old Cemetery. Mass will be live-streamed at www.adareparish.ie.