Patrick (Pat) Burke, Powell's Road, Sandville, Castleisland. Peacefully on September 10th 2024 with his family by his side under the wonderful care of the staff of the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee. Beloved husband of Marie (Teahan) and loving father of Eamon, Patrick, Rory and Terence. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife and family, daughters-in-law Elaine, Jackie, Keara and Caitlín, his adored grandchildren Annamary, Leah,Katie, Janet, Edel, Paddy, Liadan and baby Niamh, his sister Ann Spillane, sisters-in-law Mary, Eileen, Brig, Sheila (Juil) and Mag, brother-in-law Geoff, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Also remembering today his deceased parents Edmund and Delia, baby grandson Rory, brothers Ned and John, sister Hanna Mai and niece Maureen. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna. Currow. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE