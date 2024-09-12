Patrick (Pat) Ahern, Tullig South, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West, in his 92nd year and with his family by his side, on Wednesday, 11th September 2024.

Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Liam, sister Kitty.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, sons Noel, Morty and Thomas (Matt), daughters Marie (Dalton), Carol (Fitzgerald) and Trish (Nolan), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, his fourteen grandchildren, great-grand-daughter, all his other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Friday, 13th September from 5.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortège will depart Pat’s home on Saturday, 14th September at 10.15 a.m. on route to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Templeglantine Tournafulla Mountcollins Parish Facebook page. Please click on this link.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Reilig na Tríonóide.