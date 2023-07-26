Patrick (Pakie) O'Regan, Kilmore, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry, suddenly at University Hospital Kerry, 25th July, 2023.

Pre-deceased by his parents Martin and Mary. Deeply regretted by brother Martin (Murty), relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff, on Thursday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm followed by removal to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff.

Requiem Mass for Patrick (Pakie) O'Regan will take place on Friday at 11.00am.

Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.