Patrick (Pakie) O'Regan, Kilmore, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry, suddenly at University Hospital Kerry, 25th July, 2023.
Pre-deceased by his parents Martin and Mary. Deeply regretted by brother Martin (Murty), relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff, on Thursday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm followed by removal to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff.
Requiem Mass for Patrick (Pakie) O'Regan will take place on Friday at 11.00am.
Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.
