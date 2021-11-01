Patrick ‘Pakie’ Lyons, Chapel Street, Tarbert.
Predeceased by his parents Jack and Bridget and his sister Diana. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Philomena, sons Joseph and John, brothers Dan and John, sisters Patricia and Cora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Removal on Thursday morning from Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com
followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home.
