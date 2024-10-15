The death has occurred of Patrick (Pake) O' Mahony, Ballincrossig, Causeway, V92A6W0 peacefully at Riverside Nursing Home Abbeydorney on the 13th of October, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his sisters Mary Ann (Canty), Nora (Carey), brothers Eugene, John, Mick and Dan, sisters-in-law Madge and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, Ned, Euge and Timmy, nieces Bernie and Martina, nephews Tom and Tim Joe.

Beloved brother of Rita (Brosnan), and brother-in-law of Kathleen and Margaret. Cherished uncle of Dan, Martina, Gearóid, Daniel, Katie, Mairéad, Margaret and John - Nora Mary, Joan, Peg, Francie, John - Dan, John, Kay, Tadgh, Paddy - Joan, Rita, Dick, John, Eddy Joe - John, Moss, Mike, Robert, Danny, Paudie - Margaret - Michael, Maureen, Ann, Joan, John, grandnephews and grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and many wonderful friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway on Friday 18th October from 5:30 - 8:00pm. Removal from his home on Saturday morning the 19th October for 11am. Requiem Mass in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Ballyduff, livestreamed on St. Peter and Paul's Church followed by burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery Lixnaw.