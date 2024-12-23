Patrick (Paddy) Wynne, Ballyhorgan, Ballyduff, Co Kerry.

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on 22nd December 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Maurice and Hannah and his brothers Sonny, Moss, John and Thomas.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by his sisters, Kathleen O'Mahony, Maudie Murphy and Joan Allen, brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Margaret and Mary Ann, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Advertisement

Funeral Arrangements:-Reposing at his home V92RD60 on Wednesday 25th December (Christmas Day) from 3pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Paddy on Thursday morning at 11am in S.S. Peter & Paul's Church Ballyduff livestreamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-peter-and-st-paul-church-ballyduff followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery Ballyduff.