Patrick (Paddy) Walsh of Chicago, Illinois and formerly of O’Connells Avenue, Listowel and Ballydonoghue, Lisselton.
Beloved husband of Maura and dear father of Danny and Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Tommy and John, sisters Greta and Marilyn, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, daughters-in-law Arlene and Jenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and many friends.
Funeral will take place in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Glenview, Illinois on Tuesday 10th August at 10am. Mass in repose of his soul will take place in St. Mary's Church, Listowel on Tuesday 10th August at 10:30am. Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
