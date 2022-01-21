Patrick (Paddy) Regan, Knockane, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Paddy being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only.

Beloved brother of the late Ann. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Joe, sisters Mary and Joan, brothers-in-law Jimmy and Alan, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.