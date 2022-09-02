Patrick (Paddy) O'Sullivan
Mill Road, Killarney and formerly of Dooneen, Kilcummin
Funeral Details: Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4:00pm to 6:00pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10:30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.
Advertisement
The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
Recommended
Gneeveguilla road due to reopen this eveningSep 2, 2022 17:09
Kerry Leaving Certificate students delighted with resultsSep 2, 2022 17:09
Tralee man remanded in custody on arson chargesSep 2, 2022 08:09
Rain warning issued for KerrySep 2, 2022 13:09
Tralee eatery shortlisted for Ireland’s Favourite RoastSep 2, 2022 13:09