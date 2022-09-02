Advertisement

Patrick (Paddy) O'Sullivan

Sep 3, 2022
Mill Road, Killarney and formerly of Dooneen, Kilcummin

Funeral Details: Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4:00pm to 6:00pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10:30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

