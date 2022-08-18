PATRICK (Paddy) O'CONNOR

Deceased Address: Ballyline, Ballylongford, Kerry

Funeral Details: Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home this Sunday, 21st of August, from 6:30pm to 8pm. Paddy's cortege will arrive at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford on Monday morning for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.

Special Requests: Paddy's Requiem Mass will be live streamed.

Donations, if desired, to the ISPCA. A donation box will be in place.

The death has occured of Patrick (Paddy) O' Connor Ballyline, Ballylongford, Co.Kerry. Paddy passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on Thursday 18th August 2022. Predeceased by his parents John & Mary, his sister Josephine (Jose) Flavin, brother-in-law Batt Flavin, sister-in-law Mary O' Connor (New York). Deeply regretted by his brother Tom O' Connor (New York), nephews Dennis, John Joe & Barth Flavin and their wives Geraldine, Esther & Sinead, nieces Rosemary, Joanne & Eileen O' Connor (New York) and their partners.grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephew, great-grandniece, relatives, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE