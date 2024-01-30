Patrick (Paddy) O' Shea, 38 Dromneavane, Kenmare and formerly of Dauros, Kenmare, Co Kerry.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home Kenmare on Wednesday evening (January 31st) from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Patrick (Paddy) will take place on Thursday morning (February 1st) at 10.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie followed by a Private Family Cremation at the Island Crematorium, Cork.

Family Information: On the 29th of January, 2024 Patrick (Paddy) passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (Nelly). Loving father of Chris. Adoring grandad of Emily and James. Cherished brother of James, Peter, the late Mary and the late Denis. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his son, brothers, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Jennifer, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace