The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Neville, Ballymacassey, Ballylongford; surrounded by his family and in the wonderful care of the staff at the palliative unit, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Jose. R.I.P. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family, relatives, neighbours, and his many, many good friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home on Wednesday 19th February 2025 from 5 to 7:30pm with Paddy's funeral cortège, proceeding to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford afterwards. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday, 20th February, followed by burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Cemetery.
Recommended
Kerry MEP calls for renewed focus on Europe’s competitiveness in the agricultural sectorFeb 18, 2025 09:22
Cliff Coast Plan for North Kerry due to launch this weekFeb 18, 2025 08:38
Court told items seized from alleged homemade meth lab in Killarney need further analysisFeb 18, 2025 08:33
McIlroy's wait for maiden victory in T-G-L continuesFeb 18, 2025 10:26
Tuesday local soccer fixtures & resultsFeb 18, 2025 07:58