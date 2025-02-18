The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Neville, Ballymacassey, Ballylongford; surrounded by his family and in the wonderful care of the staff at the palliative unit, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Jose. R.I.P. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family, relatives, neighbours, and his many, many good friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home on Wednesday 19th February 2025 from 5 to 7:30pm with Paddy's funeral cortège, proceeding to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford afterwards. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Thursday, 20th February, followed by burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Cemetery.