Dec 17, 2024 08:19 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick (Paddy) Kennedy, Ballymore, Ventry.

Reposing tomorrow evening (Wed December 18th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle.

Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Thursday morning where the Requiem mass for Patrick (Paddy) Kennedy will be celebrated at 11am,

followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

