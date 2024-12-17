Patrick (Paddy) Kennedy, Ballymore, Ventry.
Reposing tomorrow evening (Wed December 18th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle.
Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Thursday morning where the Requiem mass for Patrick (Paddy) Kennedy will be celebrated at 11am,
Advertisement
followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.
Recommended
Temporary stop/go system in operation in Farranfore village tonightDec 17, 2024 08:44
All-Irish clash in qualifying for German Masters this morningDec 17, 2024 07:59
Special Criminal Court to hear evidence in sentencing hearing of Tralee man Nathan McDonnell todayDec 17, 2024 07:51
Players on US Ryder Cup team to be paidDec 17, 2024 07:59
Warriors overpower BrunellDec 17, 2024 07:50