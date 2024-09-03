Patrick 'Paddy' Hussey, Ardoughter, Ballyduff; passed away peacefully on Tuesday 3rd September, 2024 under the care of Dr. Patricia Sheehan and her team in the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry with his family by his side. Predeceased by his parents Eddie and Maggie and sister-in-law Noreen. Patrick is very sadly missed by his family, J.P, Bridie Mai (Abbeyfeale), Christy (Kenmare) and Michael, brother-in-law Gerard, sister-in-law Bridget, nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends especially Helen and Mary.

Patrick's family are very grateful for the amazing care he received in both University Hospital Cork and The Mercy Hospital, Cork. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Ballyduff Pharmacy for the diligence and care they showed to Patrick and also his home carers, Eileen and Timmy and the Public Health Nurses.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Thursday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm followed by removal at 8:00 pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated on Friday at 2:00 pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/