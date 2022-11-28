Patrick (Paddy) Hickey, Meenleitrim, Knocknagoshel. Pre-deceased by his sister Joan, brothers Bill, Dan and John; Paddy will be sadly missed by his nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Paddy Rest in Peace
Advertisement
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village, this Thursday evening, December 1st, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for Paddy will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel, on Friday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Kilbannivane Cemetery, Castleisland.
Recommended
180 social houses to be built in three mid and south Kerry townsNov 30, 2022 08:11
Traffic restrictions in place around Listowel ahead of Garda centenary eventNov 29, 2022 13:11
Man appears in Killarney court charged with assaulting a womanNov 28, 2022 17:11
Road closures in Killarney this weekend due to Killarney Historic RallyNov 30, 2022 08:11
Cattle worth in the region of €10,000 stolen from North Kerry farmNov 28, 2022 17:11