Patrick (Paddy) Hickey, Meenleitrim, Knocknagoshel. Pre-deceased by his sister Joan, brothers Bill, Dan and John; Paddy will be sadly missed by his nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Paddy Rest in Peace

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village, this Thursday evening, December 1st, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass for Paddy will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel, on Friday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Kilbannivane Cemetery, Castleisland.