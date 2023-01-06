The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Fitzgibbon

Dromin, Listowel, Kerry

Patrick (Paddy) Fitzgibbon, Dromin, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on January 6th, 2023, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Paddy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife Carmel, sons Billy and Mike, brothers-in-law Joe and Willie, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday afternoon from 2.00 p.m to 4.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday afternoon at 1.45 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for Paddy being celebrated at 2.00 p.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com