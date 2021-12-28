Patrick (Paddy) Curran, Clash, Annascaul and Redcliffe, Inch.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Friday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.