Patrick (Paddy) Curran.

Dec 29, 2021 12:12 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick (Paddy) Curran, Clash,  Annascaul and Redcliffe, Inch.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Friday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass,  followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Palliative Care,  University Hospital Kerry.

Condolences (1)

Catherine O’Brien-Hills

Dec 29, 2021 13:12

May Patrick R.I.P

