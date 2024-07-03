Patrick (Paddy) Breen of Hillview Drive, Caherslee and formerly Rock St., Tralee, died on 28th June 2024, beloved husband of Mary (née Kissane) and dearest father of Patrick and Claire, brother of Maurice and the late Bonnie and Philly. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Conor and Renée, son-in-law Al, Al’s son Jamie, sister-in-law Judy (Barry), nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends, including his former colleagues at Tralee Community College.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (July 4th) from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Paddy will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Concern Ireland or the Royal National Lifeboat Institution