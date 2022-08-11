Patrick (Pa) Riordan

In the loving care of the Staff of Rathass Ward UHK and in the company of his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, son Shane, daughters Sinead and Marie, sons in law Tom and Declan, daughter in law Mary, grandchildren Patrick, Darragh, Shauna, Kaitlin, Ryan, Josh and his sisters Agnes, Julie, Mary and Catherine, extended Family and many friends. Predeceased by his brother Johnny, sister Nora and granddaughter Caoimhe.

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Barraduff this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 11am at the Sacred Heart Church Barraduff. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

No handshaking Please

May he Rest In Peace

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to

Palliative Care Unit at UHK