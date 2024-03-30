PATRICK (PA) MANNIX, KEEL, FAHA, KILLARNEY

Pa passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on March 27th 2024. Predeceased by his beloved wife Hannah.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Brendan & daughter Margaret,daughter-in-law Siobhán & son-in-law Liam, his dearly loved grandchildren; Stevie, Donncha, Adam, Ronan, Cormac & Siún, brothers James, Denis & John, (predeceased by his brother Michael), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

Reposing Easter Sunday (31st March) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 4.30pm - 7.30pm

Funeral arriving Monday morning (1st April) to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Listry, where the Requiem Mass for Patrick (Pa) Mannix will be celebrated at 11.00am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv

Advertisement

Pa's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Joseph's Nursing Home Killorglin.