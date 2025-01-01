Patrick (Pa) Daly, Kilsarcon, Currow. Peacefully at home, on December 31st, 2024, in his 97th year, in the presence and care of his loving wife and family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lil, son Jerry, daughters Norma, Marian, Joanne and Kate, sons-in-law Dave, T.J., Niall and Kevin, Jerry's partner Rose, his adored grandchildren Paudie, Emma, Evan, John, Oisín, Néil, Gary, Lisa, Aaron, Lily, Alicia, Sarah-Kate and Jamie, his dearly cherished great-grandson Cillian, Paudie's wife Bridget and Marguerite Nolan Daly, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends . Also remembering today his deceased parents Nora and Jerry Daly, his brother Michael and sisters Noranne , Joan and Peg.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm . Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 10.15am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu to the Castleisland Day Care Centre c/o Tangney's Funeral Home

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE