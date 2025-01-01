Patrick (Pa) Daly, Kilsarcon, Currow. Peacefully at home, on December 31st, 2024, in his 97th year, in the presence and care of his loving wife and family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lil, son Jerry, daughters Norma, Marian, Joanne and Kate, sons-in-law Dave, T.J., Niall and Kevin, Jerry's partner Rose, his adored grandchildren Paudie, Emma, Evan, John, Oisín, Néil, Gary, Lisa, Aaron, Lily, Alicia, Sarah-Kate and Jamie, his dearly cherished great-grandson Cillian, Paudie's wife Bridget and Marguerite Nolan Daly, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends . Also remembering today his deceased parents Nora and Jerry Daly, his brother Michael and sisters Noranne , Joan and Peg.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm . Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 10.15am arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow . The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow
Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu to the Castleisland Day Care Centre c/o Tangney's Funeral Home
HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE
Recommended
158% rise in texts to See Something Say Something service in KillarneyJan 2, 2025 10:14
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot of €2 millionJan 2, 2025 08:07
Lotto ticket bought in Kerry wins €100,000Jan 2, 2025 08:11
House prices in Kerry up over 40% from pre-covidJan 2, 2025 08:14
Almost 300 deer culled in Killarney National Park in 2024Jan 1, 2025 17:13