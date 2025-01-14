The death has occurred of Patrick O'Sullivan. Died 30th December 2024. Kilburn, London - Formerly Glencuttane, Kilgobnet, Beaufort. Unexpectedly at his home in Kilburn. Deeply regretted by sister Mary, nephews Michael and Gerald and niece Noreen. Sadly missed by his close companions and also his many friends in the wider London community and the London Irish community in particular.

Funeral Mass in London arranged by O’Dwyer Funeral Directors will be at Sacred Heart RC Church, Quex Rd, Kilburn at 6pm on Tuesday 14th January, after which he will return home to Kerry for burial under Brennan's Undertakers in Glenbeigh.

Waking in Brennans Funeral Home, Glenbeigh, this Wednesday evening (Jan 15th) from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass will take place in St James Church, Killorglin, at 10.30am Thursday 16th January with burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetary, Beaufort.

Advertisement

May he Rest in Peace.