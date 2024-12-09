Patrick O'Sullivan, Farnes, Castlemaine.

Patrick passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Hawthorn Ward, Killarney Community Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Mary & Patrick, his aunts Ellen, Chris & Margaret and uncle Seán.

Patrick will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

~ ~ ~ ~

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

~ ~ ~ ~

Funeral arriving to St. Gobnait's Church Keel Tuesday morning (Dec. 10th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

Patrick's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.