Patrick O'Sullivan, Farnes, Castlemaine.
Patrick passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Hawthorn Ward, Killarney Community Hospital.
Predeceased by his parents Mary & Patrick, his aunts Ellen, Chris & Margaret and uncle Seán.
Patrick will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his relatives, neighbours and friends.
~ ~ ~ ~
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
~ ~ ~ ~
Funeral arriving to St. Gobnait's Church Keel Tuesday morning (Dec. 10th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine
Patrick's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
