Patrick O'Sullivan.

Beloved husband of the late Anne and loving father of Mary and the late Denis. Dearly loved by his family, his grandchildren James, Kieran, Dinny, Danny and Aaron and his great grandchildren Rhiannon and Travis, much loved brother of Mary, Elizabeth, Francie, Carmel, Jerry, Margaret, Kathleen, Denis, Dan, Sheila, Michael and Eileen and the late Bridget, John and Anne. Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, his very kind neighbours especially Mike Looney, his carers and a wide circle of friends.

"May Patrick Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Patrick will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral