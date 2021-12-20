Advertisement

Patrick O'Neill

Dec 22, 2021 07:12 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick O'Neill

Patrick O'Neill, Mountlyne, Killorglin.

Peacefully at St Josephs Nursing Home Killorglin on 21st December 2021. (Predeceased by his wife Eta Margaret). Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral will arrive to St James' Church, Killorglin on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am

followed by burial to Dromavalla Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to St Joseph’s Home Killorglin

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus