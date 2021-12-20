Patrick O'Neill, Mountlyne, Killorglin.
Peacefully at St Josephs Nursing Home Killorglin on 21st December 2021. (Predeceased by his wife Eta Margaret). Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.
Funeral will arrive to St James' Church, Killorglin on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am
followed by burial to Dromavalla Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to St Joseph’s Home Killorglin
