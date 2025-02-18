Patrick O'Brien Leamnaguilla, Kilcummin, Killarney. (Co Kerry)

Resposing at Eamon O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies Wednesday (Feb 19th) from 06.30pm to 07.30pm.

Remains arriving at St Gertrude's Church, Firies at 10.50am on Thursday (Feb. 20th) for 11.00am Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies.

Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.mcn.live/Camera/st-gertrudes-church

Family Information: Predeceased by his parents Tom and Eileen and his sister Sheila.

Deeply regretted by his sisters, Maura (London), Helen, Joan and Noreen (Florida, USA), brother Andrew (Baltimore, USA), nieces and nephews, aunt-in-law Tessie Kelliher (Cullen, Co.Cork), cousins, neighbours, especially Donie and Rita Foley, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace