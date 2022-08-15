Patrick O' Sullivan (Sean)

On August 14th, just after 4pm, Patrick O' Sullivan (Seán) passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Patrick now joins his grandson Caiden in heaven. He is survived by his wife Margaret, his children Denis, Paudie, Laurence, Phil, Susie, Adrian and Helen, along with their wives, husbands and partners Diane, Ciara, Andrea, Neill, Jim, Amy and Kamil, his sisters and brother Mary, Teresa, Mick, Helen and Joan, and all his extended family. May he rest in peace.

Patrick will be reposing at his home in Crossmount (V93CXD4) on Wednesday August 17th and Thursday August 18th from 5pm-8pm on both days. Removal from his home on Friday morning to Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan arriving for requiem Mass at 11am, which will be live streamed on Kilgarvan Parish Facebook page. Burial afterwards in local cemetery Kilgarvan.