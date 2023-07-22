Patrick O' Sullivan (Cummeen), Drombohilly, Tuosist, Kenmare. On the 22nd of July, 2023, Patrick passed away peacefully in the tender care of the doctors, nurses and staff in the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved parents James and Margaret and his sister-in-law Cathy. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his siblings John, Sheila (Henchin), James, Mary-Ann (Riney) and Margaret (O' Sullivan-Batt), sister-in-law Katherine, brothers-in-law John, Martin and Timmy, aunts Mary and Sheila, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening (July 23rd) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Patrick will take place on Monday morning (July 24th) at 11.30am at St Killian's Church, Lauragh with Cremation on Tuesday (July 25th) at 3.00pm at the Island Crematorium, Co.Cork.