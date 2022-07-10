Patrick O Neill, Joao, Pessoa, Brazil and formerly of Ballyheigue and Bath, England.
Predeceased by his Parents Patrick and Mary, sister Marian Canty, brother -in-law Con and sister-in-law Mim.
Sadly missed by his beloved wife Ke Ke. Fondly remembered by his children Gareth, Debbie, Sean, Kieran and their mother Judy, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren. Sisters Breda and Eileen (Kirby), brothers Gerald and Donal. nieces, nephews,, grandnieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives and many friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday 13th July at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry and interment afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parishes/ballyheigue
