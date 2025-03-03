Patrick Noel Curran, Valentia Road, Cahersiveen.
Funeral Details: Waking in Daly’s Funeral Home on Tuesday March 4th from 5.00 to 7.30p.m. Removal afterwards to Daniel O’ Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 8p.m.
Funeral Mass on Wednesday March 5th at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. The Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
