The death has occurred of Patrick Naughton, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick, (Retired Post Master) passed away peacefully, at his home, in the presence of his family, on Thursday, 26th October 2023. Predeceased by his brothers Denis and Maurice (24th October 2023) and grandson Oisín, Patrick is very sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, daughters Joan (Hickey) and Lenora (Moreton), sons Dominic and Pádraig (Paudie), sons-in-law Seamus and James, daughter-in-law Lorraine, Dominic’s partner Martina, grandchildren Patrick, Jeremiah, Muireann, Pádraig, Caoimhe, Shóna, Danielle, Cathal, Ruairí and Siún, great-grandsons Cillian and Rían, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his other relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, on Friday, 27th October, from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal from his home on Saturday, 28th October, at 10.30am to The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins, for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Templeglantine Tournafulla Mountcollins Parishes Facebook page. Please click on this link.
If you would like to donate to Milford Care Centre in memory of Patrick, please click on this link.
