Advertisement

Patrick Naughton

Oct 26, 2023 16:43 By receptionradiokerry
Patrick Naughton

The death has occurred of Patrick Naughton, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick, (Retired Post Master) passed away peacefully, at his home, in the presence of his family, on Thursday, 26th October 2023.  Predeceased by his brothers Denis and Maurice (24th October 2023) and grandson Oisín, Patrick is very sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, daughters Joan (Hickey) and Lenora (Moreton), sons Dominic and Pádraig (Paudie), sons-in-law Seamus and James, daughter-in-law Lorraine, Dominic’s partner Martina, grandchildren Patrick, Jeremiah, Muireann, Pádraig, Caoimhe, Shóna, Danielle, Cathal, Ruairí and Siún, great-grandsons Cillian and Rían, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his other relatives, neighbours and friends.  Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, on Friday, 27th October, from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal from his home on Saturday, 28th October, at 10.30am to The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins, for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Templeglantine Tournafulla Mountcollins Parishes Facebook page. Please click on this link.

If you would like to donate to Milford Care Centre in memory of Patrick, please click on this link.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence

Condolences (3)

Mary Leahy Ballyhorgan Lixnaw

Oct 27, 2023 06:45

So sorry for your loss Noreen May he rest in peace 🙏

Thomas McEllistrim

Oct 27, 2023 13:25

Sorry for your loss!

John Doody, Essex.

Oct 27, 2023 13:55

Sorry to hear of Patrick’s death and your loss may he rest in peace.

Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus