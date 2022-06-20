Patrick Lynch of Meadowlands, Oakpark and formerly St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee and Banna, Ardfert.
Died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on 23rd June 2022, beloved husband of the late Kitty and dearest father of Michael, Carmel, Patricia & the late Geraldine. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandchildren Aisling, Gillian, Amy, Mark, Sarah, Morgan & Pádraig, great granddaughters Róisín & Eve, sister Bridie, sons-in-law Seán (O’Connell) & Seán (Cusack), nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10 am where the Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated at 10.30 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in the Cadhedral Cemetery, Ardfert.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Kerry public asked to keep a closer eye on elderly neighbours in wake of Tipperary tragedyJun 23, 2022 17:06
Works began on building 65 houses in Kerry during MayJun 20, 2022 13:06
Killarney woman honoured for her work in Paris during World War IIJun 23, 2022 17:06
Met Éireann issues yellow rain warning for KerryJun 23, 2022 17:06
Motorists warned of major disruption on N22 Macroom/Ballyvourney bypassJun 23, 2022 13:06