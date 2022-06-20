Patrick Lynch of Meadowlands, Oakpark and formerly St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee and Banna, Ardfert.

Died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on 23rd June 2022, beloved husband of the late Kitty and dearest father of Michael, Carmel, Patricia & the late Geraldine. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandchildren Aisling, Gillian, Amy, Mark, Sarah, Morgan & Pádraig, great granddaughters Róisín & Eve, sister Bridie, sons-in-law Seán (O’Connell) & Seán (Cusack), nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10 am where the Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated at 10.30 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in the Cadhedral Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.