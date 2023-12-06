Patrick (known as David) Browne of Pier Gates, Fenit, died on 5th December 2023, beloved son of Pat & Marita and dear brother of Marita Ann & Alan. Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews Reece, Thomas & Diarmuid, nieces Saoirse & Aelwyn, sister-in-law Mary, uncles Michael, James, John & Gerry, aunts Mary & Liz, relatives, Marion King & her family, former colleagues and many friends.

Reposing at his home at Pier Gates, Fenit on Friday (8th December) from 4 pm to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Fenit on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs). Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Down Syndrome Kerry or the R.N.L.I. (www.downsyndromekerry.ie or https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.