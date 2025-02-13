Patrick Joseph (Joe) Downey, Old Road, Shinnagh, Rathmore and formerly of Toremore, Kilcummin, Co. Kerry. On Tuesday, 11th February 2025, at University Hospital Kerry, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit.

Predeceased by his loving parents Pat and Hannah (Joan). Sadly, missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary and daughters Hannah, Grace and Threasa, sister-in-law Joan Nagle, brothers-in-law Denis and Paul O’Donoghue, his uncle Con Myles (London), aunt Julie Dove (Mountcollins) and Margaret Doyle (Brosna), extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore (P51 PW88), on Friday, 14th February 2025, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Joe’s funeral cortege will leave his residence in Old Road, Shinnagh, on Saturday morning, 15th February, at 10:00am, travelling to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore for his Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin (also known as Kilcummin New Cemetery).

House strictly private please

Joe’s Funeral mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie